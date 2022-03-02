Court Dockets

The following is a compilation of recent lawsuits involving area businesses and organizations. These are strictly allegations that have yet to be proven in a court of law. Readers are advised to contact the parties listed, or the court, for more information concerning the individual claims.

HAMPDEN SUPERIOR COURT

Alecto Realty Trust v. City of Holyoke, et al

Allegation: Negligence causing property damage: $14,195

Filed: 12/22/21

Geico General Insurance Co. a/s/o Tracey Brown v. City of Springfield

Allegation: Motor-vehicle negligence: $3,969.01

Filed: 12/22/21

Liang M. Hsu and Cui Q. Zhang v. Luigi’s Fine Food Inc. and Louis J. Santos

Allegation: Breach of contract: $63,168.19

Filed: 1/3/22

Larry Gray Jr. and Ernestine Gray v. Casella Waste Systems Inc.

Allegation: Negligence causing personal injury: $126,870.56

Filed: 1/10/22

John Chiarizio v. Guidewire Inc.

Allegation: Negligence; slip and fall causing personal injury: $284,714.96

Filed: 1/13/22

Angela Allain v. Blythewood Property Management LLC, Peter J. Houser; Michelle Stegall and Property One, LLC

Allegation: Breach of contract, negligent misrepresentation, negligence: $250,000

Filed: 1/13/22

Diana Mirayes v. Flynn Restaurant Group LP, Applebee’s Restaurants LLC, Applebee’s Restaurants North LLC, and Chicopee Marketplace Owners LLC

Allegation: Negligence; slip and fall causing personal injury: $55,498.15

Filed: 1/13/22

JPGCO LLC v. Santo C. Despirt Marble & Granite Inc.

Allegation: Breach of contract, negligent property damage

Filed: 1/14/22

Raymond Bronner v. MGM Springfield

Allegation: Assault and battery: $6,765

Filed: 1/21/22

The Dennis Group Inc. v. Nestle Purina Pet Care Co.

Allegation: Breach of contract: $90,000,000+

Filed: 1/27/22