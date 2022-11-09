Chamber Corners

AMHERST AREA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

(413) 253-0700; www.amherstarea.com

Nov. 9: “Beyond COVID: Leadership Self-Assessment Tools,” 8-11 a.m., hosted by Venture Way Collaborative, 200 Venture Way, Hadley. Cost: $25 for members, $35 for non-members. For more information and to register, visit business.amherstarea.com/events.

Nov. 17: 2022 A+ Awards Dinner, 5-8:30 a.m., hosted By UMass Amherst Student Union Ballroom, 41 Campus Center Way. Each year, the Amherst Area Chamber bestows A+ Awards to individuals and organizations that enrich the life of the community through their work in business, education, and civic engagement across the area that the Chamber serves: Amherst, Belchertown, Hadley, Leverett, Pelham, Shutesbury, and Sunderland. The theme for the 19th annual event is “This Is What’s Next.” Cost: $90 per person, $700 for a table of eight. For more information and to register, visit business.amherstarea.com/events.

EAST OF THE RIVER FIVE TOWN CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

(413) 575-7230; www.erc5.com

Nov. 9: ERC5 Talkin’ Turkey Table Top 2022, 3-7 p.m., hosted by Twin Hills Country Club, 700 Wolf Swamp Road, Longmeadow. This is an opportunity to learn more about some local businesses. From community-oriented financial, marketing, and security institutions to gift shops, elder-care facilities, and more, this is a one-stop-shop for all types of personal and professional business. Exclusive vendor offers will be available. Admission is free. To register, visit www.erc5.com.

GREATER WESTFIELD CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

(413) 568-1618; www.westfieldbiz.org

Nov. 9: After 5 Connections, 5-7 p.m., hosted by Hampton Inn, 39 Southampton Road, Westfield. Join us for an evening of networking. Bring some business cards to share with the attendees and to enter into the raffle. Cost: free to chamber members, $5 for non-members. To register, visit members.westfieldbiz.org/events.

Nov. 16: Annual Meeting, 5-8 p.m., hosted by Tekoa Country Club, 459 Russell Road, Westfield. Join us for a cocktail hour, dinner, welcome and annual meeting, and award presentations. Platinum sponsor: Westfield Bank. Cost: $65 for chamber members, $75 for non-members. To register, visit members.westfieldbiz.org/events.

Nov. 17: Morning Brew, 8-9 a.m., hosted by Shaker Farms Country Club, 866 Shaker Road, Westfield. Introduce your business to the group and take advantage of this networking opportunity. Cost: free. To register, visit members.westfieldbiz.org/events.

SPRINGFIELD REGIONAL CHAMBER

(413) 787-1555; www.springfieldregionalchamber.com

Nov. 10: Super 60, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., hosted by the MassMutual Center, 1277 Main St., Springfield. This annual award luncheon will honor businesses from many communities across the region representing all sectors of the economy, including real estate, transportation, sports, dining and entertainment, insurance, energy, healthcare, manufacturing, and more. Keynote speaker Myke Connolly, president and CEO of Stand Out Truck, will share his story, insights, and business expertise as an entrepreneur who began his career as an 18-year-old immigrant dishwasher with a strong ambition and a dream. Cost: $60 for members, $75 for general admission. Reserved tables of eight or 10 available. To register, visit myonlinechamber.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/6186.

WEST OF THE RIVER CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

(413) 426-3880; www.ourwrc.com

Nov. 17: Legislative Luncheon & Tour, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., hosted by Lower Pioneer Valley Education Collaborative/CTEC, Brush Hill, West Springfield. Join us as the culinary students from CTEC serve lunch while we listen to updates from our local legislators on the happenings on Beacon Hill and then tour the CTEC school and see the trade opportunities it provides students. Cost: $35 for chamber members, $45 for non-members. To register, visit www.ourwrc.com.

Dec. 1: Holiday Networking Spectacular with ERC5 and YPS, 5-7 p.m., hosted by Storrowton Tavern, 13305 Memorial Ave., West Springfield. Join the WRC, ERC5, and YPS for an evening of festive fun and friendly competition. Rock your most fabulous ugly holiday sweater and vote for your favorite chamber cocktail. Cocktail competition sponsored by PeoplesBank. Cost: $20 for members, $30 for non-members. To register, visit www.ourwrc.com.