Top Banner

Class of 2020 Special Coverage

Celebrating the 2020 40 Under Forty

By 210

2020 40 Under Forty Virtual-Hybrid Celebration
Tues., Oct. 13 & Wed., Oct. 14, 2020

Scenes from Tuesday's 4 PM Event

093_BW2020-40Under40
001_BW2020-40Under40
097_BW2020-40Under40
096_BW2020-40Under40
095_BW2020-40Under40
092_BW2020-40Under40
091_BW2020-40Under40
090_BW2020-40Under40
089_BW2020-40Under40
087_BW2020-40Under40
086_BW2020-40Under40
085_BW2020-40Under40
084_BW2020-40Under40
083_BW2020-40Under40
080_BW2020-40Under40
079_BW2020-40Under40
078_BW2020-40Under40
077_BW2020-40Under40
076_BW2020-40Under40
074_BW2020-40Under40
073_BW2020-40Under40
072_BW2020-40Under40
070_BW2020-40Under40
068_BW2020-40Under40
067_BW2020-40Under40
066_BW2020-40Under40
064_BW2020-40Under40
063_BW2020-40Under40
062_BW2020-40Under40
059_BW2020-40Under40
058_BW2020-40Under40
057_BW2020-40Under40
056_BW2020-40Under40
055_BW2020-40Under40
054_BW2020-40Under40
053_BW2020-40Under40
052_BW2020-40Under40
050_BW2020-40Under40
049_BW2020-40Under40
048_BW2020-40Under40
044_BW2020-40Under40
043_BW2020-40Under40
039_BW2020-40Under40
038_BW2020-40Under40
037_BW2020-40Under40
034_BW2020-40Under40
032_BW2020-40Under40
031_BW2020-40Under40
025_BW2020-40Under40
022_BW2020-40Under40
020_BW2020-40Under40
019_BW2020-40Under40
018_BW2020-40Under40
017_BW2020-40Under40
016_BW2020-40Under40
015_BW2020-40Under40
014_BW2020-40Under40
013_BW2020-40Under40
012_BW2020-40Under40
011_BW2020-40Under40
010_BW2020-40Under40
009_BW2020-40Under40
008_BW2020-40Under40
007_BW2020-40Under40
006_BW2020-40Under40
005_BW2020-40Under40
004_BW2020-40Under40
003_BW2020-40Under40
002_BW2020-40Under40
Previous
Next

Scenes from Tuesday's 6:30 PM Event

132_BW2020-40Under40
104_BW2020-40Under40
107_BW2020-40Under40
109_BW2020-40Under40
110_BW2020-40Under40
111_BW2020-40Under40
113_BW2020-40Under40
115_BW2020-40Under40
117_BW2020-40Under40
118_BW2020-40Under40
119_BW2020-40Under40
120_BW2020-40Under40
121_BW2020-40Under40
123_BW2020-40Under40
124_BW2020-40Under40
125_BW2020-40Under40
126_BW2020-40Under40
127_BW2020-40Under40
128_BW2020-40Under40
129_BW2020-40Under40
130_BW2020-40Under40
131_BW2020-40Under40
135_BW2020-40Under40
137_BW2020-40Under40
139_BW2020-40Under40
140_BW2020-40Under40
141_BW2020-40Under40
143_BW2020-40Under40
144_BW2020-40Under40
145_BW2020-40Under40
146_BW2020-40Under40
147_BW2020-40Under40
148_BW2020-40Under40
149_BW2020-40Under40
150_BW2020-40Under40
151_BW2020-40Under40
153_BW2020-40Under40
155_BW2020-40Under40
159_BW2020-40Under40
160_BW2020-40Under40
161_BW2020-40Under40
164_BW2020-40Under40
167_BW2020-40Under40
168_BW2020-40Under40
169_BW2020-40Under40
170_BW2020-40Under40
172_BW2020-40Under40
173_BW2020-40Under40
174_BW2020-40Under40
175_BW2020-40Under40
176_BW2020-40Under40
177_BW2020-40Under40
178_BW2020-40Under40
179_BW2020-40Under40
180_BW2020-40Under40
181_BW2020-40Under40
182_BW2020-40Under40
183_BW2020-40Under40
184_BW2020-40Under40
185_BW2020-40Under40
186_BW2020-40Under40
187_BW2020-40Under40
188_BW2020-40Under40
189_BW2020-40Under40
190_BW2020-40Under40
191_BW2020-40Under40
192_BW2020-40Under40
193_BW2020-40Under40
194_BW2020-40Under40
196_BW2020-40Under40
197_BW2020-40Under40
198_BW2020-40Under40
199_BW2020-40Under40
200_BW2020-40Under40
201_BW2020-40Under40
202_BW2020-40Under40
203_BW2020-40Under40
101_BW2020-40Under40
204_BW2020-40Under40
Previous
Next

Scenes from Wednesday's 4 PM Event

293_BW2020-40under40
206_BW2020-40under40
208_BW2020-40under40
210_BW2020-40under40
211_BW2020-40under40
212_BW2020-40under40
215_BW2020-40under40
218_BW2020-40under40
220_BW2020-40under40
221_BW2020-40under40
222_BW2020-40under40
224_BW2020-40under40
226_BW2020-40under40
227_BW2020-40under40
228_BW2020-40under40
229_BW2020-40under40
230_BW2020-40under40
231_BW2020-40under40
232_BW2020-40under40
234_BW2020-40under40
236_BW2020-40under40
237_BW2020-40under40
238_BW2020-40under40
239_BW2020-40under40
240_BW2020-40under40
241_BW2020-40under40
242_BW2020-40under40
244_BW2020-40under40
246_BW2020-40under40
248_BW2020-40under40
249_BW2020-40under40
250_BW2020-40under40
252_BW2020-40under40
253_BW2020-40under40
255_BW2020-40under40
256_BW2020-40under40
257_BW2020-40under40
258_BW2020-40under40
259_BW2020-40under40
260_BW2020-40under40
261_BW2020-40under40
262_BW2020-40under40
263_BW2020-40under40
264_BW2020-40under40
265_BW2020-40under40
266_BW2020-40under40
267_BW2020-40under40
268_BW2020-40under40
269_BW2020-40under40
270_BW2020-40under40
271_BW2020-40under40
272_BW2020-40under40
273_BW2020-40under40
274_BW2020-40under40
275_BW2020-40under40
276_BW2020-40under40
277_BW2020-40under40
278_BW2020-40under40
280_BW2020-40under40
281_BW2020-40under40
282_BW2020-40under40
283_BW2020-40under40
284_BW2020-40under40
285_BW2020-40under40
286_BW2020-40under40
287_BW2020-40under40
288_BW2020-40under40
289_BW2020-40under40
290_BW2020-40under40
291_BW2020-40under40
292_BW2020-40under40
305_BW2020-40under40
294_BW2020-40under40
295_BW2020-40under40
297_BW2020-40under40
299_BW2020-40under40
300_BW2020-40under40
302_BW2020-40under40
303_BW2020-40under40
306_BW2020-40under40
205_BW2020-40under40
307_BW2020-40under40
Previous
Next

Scenes from Wednesday's 6:30 PM Event

408_BW2020-40Under40
404_BW2020-40Under40
403_BW2020-40Under40
402_BW2020-40Under40
401_BW2020-40Under40
400_BW2020-40Under40
399_BW2020-40Under40
398_BW2020-40Under40
397_BW2020-40Under40
396_BW2020-40Under40
395_BW2020-40Under40
394_BW2020-40Under40
393_BW2020-40Under40
392_BW2020-40Under40
391_BW2020-40Under40
390_BW2020-40Under40
389_BW2020-40Under40
388_BW2020-40Under40
387_BW2020-40Under40
386_BW2020-40Under40
385_BW2020-40Under40
383_BW2020-40Under40
382_BW2020-40Under40
381_BW2020-40Under40
380_BW2020-40Under40
379_BW2020-40Under40
378_BW2020-40Under40
377_BW2020-40Under40
376_BW2020-40Under40
375_BW2020-40Under40
374_BW2020-40Under40
373_BW2020-40Under40
372_BW2020-40Under40
371_BW2020-40Under40
370_BW2020-40Under40
369_BW2020-40Under40
368_BW2020-40Under40
367_BW2020-40Under40
365_BW2020-40Under40
364_BW2020-40Under40
363_BW2020-40Under40
362_BW2020-40Under40
360_BW2020-40Under40
358_BW2020-40Under40
356_BW2020-40Under40
355_BW2020-40Under40
354_BW2020-40Under40
353_BW2020-40Under40
352_BW2020-40Under40
350_BW2020-40Under40
349_BW2020-40Under40
347_BW2020-40Under40
345_BW2020-40Under40
343_BW2020-40Under40
342_BW2020-40Under40
341_BW2020-40Under40
340_BW2020-40Under40
339_BW2020-40Under40
338_BW2020-40Under40
337_BW2020-40Under40
336_BW2020-40Under40
335_BW2020-40Under40
334_BW2020-40Under40
333_BW2020-40Under40
332_BW2020-40Under40
331_BW2020-40Under40
330_BW2020-40Under40
329_BW2020-40Under40
328_BW2020-40Under40
327_BW2020-40Under40
326_BW2020-40Under40
325_BW2020-40Under40
324_BW2020-40Under40
322_BW2020-40Under40
320_BW2020-40Under40
319_BW2020-40Under40
317_BW2020-40Under40
316_BW2020-40Under40
315_BW2020-40Under40
314_BW2020-40Under40
312_BW2020-40Under40
311_BW2020-40Under40
308_BW2020-40Under40
309_BW2020-40Under40
Previous
Next


Photography by Leah Martin Photography

Amid new restrictions imposed by the governor on large gatherings and with a strong desire to keep everyone safe, it was decided that the most prudent course was to instead celebrate our honorees’ accomplishments with a hybrid platform.

The hybrid event has been spread out over two days on Tues., Oct. 13 and Wed., Oct. 14. Each “mini-event” will allow 10 honorees to celebrate in person at the Upper Vista of the Log Cabin. For those who can’t join us in person, we’ve created a livestream option so friends and family can cheer on the Class of 2020 from the safety and comfort of their home. The new two-night ‘Virtual Access Pass’ allows you to see all 40 of this year’s honorees accept their awards on Tuesday, Oct. 13 and Wednesday, Oct. 14!

The 40 Under Forty program for 2020 is sponsored by PeoplesBank and Health New England (presenting sponsors); Comcast Business, Isenberg School of Management, and Mercedes-Benz of Springfield (sponsors); the Young Professional Society of Greater Springfield (partner); and WWLP 22 News/CW Springfield (exclusive media sponsor).

Please refer to the below list to see when your 40 Under Forty honoree will be accepting their award.

Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020; 4:00-5:30 p.m.

Amy Rediker Anderlonis
Amanda Babinski
Marco Basile
Danny Deane
Sarah Goff
Brendan Greeley
Jacob Lauzier
Karen Ruiz León
Andrea Luttrell
Katie Manzi McDonough

Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020; 6:30-8:00 p.m.

Julio Carrasquillo III
Brian Fournier
Jacquelyn Guzie
Paul Hake
Kristina Healey
Shannon Hicks
Dan Holmes
Melissa Knowles
Peter Leonczyk
Evan Ross
Saba Shahid

Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020; 4:00-5:30 p.m.

Conor Bevan
Dave Lipke
William Lynch
Andrew Mankus
Andrew McConaha
Ronald Molina-Brantley
Modesto Montero
Tom Naro
Kelly Partridge

Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020; 6:30-8:00 p.m.

 Ryan Barry
Benjamin Lamb
Aisha Pizarro
Lee Pouliot
Kyle Rodrigues
Amanda Sbriscia
Melissa Sippel
Lenny Underwood
Kimberly Williams
Marcus Williams

 

2020 Sponsors Videos

2020 Presenting Sponsors

PeoplesBank Logo

2020 Sponsors

2020 Partner

2020 Exclusive Media Sponsor

Tags:

Related Posts

Robert Johnson Takes the Helm at WNEU

By
Judy Puffer

Coping with COVID

By

Accountants Take on a Broader Role as Clients Cope with the Pandemic

By