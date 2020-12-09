Country Bank Announces Sponsorship Agreement with Worcester Red Sox

WORCESTER — Country Bank has entered into an elite-level corporate sponsorship arrangement as a ‘founding partner’ of the Worcester Red Sox. Country Bank’s multi-tiered sponsorship includes a sign in right field atop the stands known as the Worcester Wall, along with the Country Bank Guest Services located on the first-base concourse.

The partnership between the WooSox and Country Bank also underscores their mutual commitment to the community through the WooSox Foundation and Country Bank’s Charitable Giving Program by supporting local nonprofits in the region through a combined charitable-giving campaign throughout the baseball season.

In addition, both organizations will work together to launch a Teacher of the Month program that recognizes the outstanding work teachers do every day to educate and support students.

“We have been impressed and inspired by Country Bank’s sense of community involvement,” WooSox President Charles Steinberg said. “We see how helpful they are to various institutions and thousands of people in our region, and we welcome them to Polar Park with open arms as we work together to enhance the quality of life in our community even more.”

Added Paul Scully, president and CEO of Country Bank, “in an era where spectator sports continue to be redefined by new norms of social distancing, sports sponsorships are taking on new forms. With that in mind, we couldn’t be more excited to be a part of the WooSox and the Worcester community. The addition of year-round entertainment, including ballgames, concerts, and various family activities at Polar Park, is exciting for the people and businesses in the region. We all look forward to the day when we can come together again at the ballpark enjoying activities with our families and friends. We also look forward to seeing our businesses thrive once again after being heavily impacted by the pandemic.”

To kick off their partnership, last week a team from Country Bank and the WooSox mascot, Smiley Ball, delivered 500 Thanksgiving meals prepared by Old Sturbridge Village along with apple pies from Worcester-based Table Talk to the St. John’s Food Pantry for the Poor.

“The alignment of our organizational values with the WooSox solidifies our commitment to service and teamwork as we continually strive for excellence in all we do,” Scully said.