Governor Announces New Restrictions in Rollback of Reopening Plan

BOSTON — The Baker-Polito administration announced that all communities in Massachusetts will return to step 1 of phase 3 of the Commonwealth’s reopening plan, effective Sunday, Dec. 13. This will reduce indoor capacities across a broad range of sectors of the economy and tighten several other workplace restrictions. The administration announced the rollback to respond to an increase in new COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations since the Thanksgiving holiday that is straining the healthcare system in Massachusetts.

The return to step 1 will also require the closure of certain businesses designated as step-2 industries. These include indoor performance venues and certain high-contact indoor recreational businesses. In addition, capacity limits will be reduced to 40% statewide for most industries, and the limit on outdoor gatherings will be reduced statewide from 100 people to 50. Additional safety measures will be applied to restaurant dining as well.

These new measures are designed to prevent infection and viral spread, especially in indoor settings. They will create stronger mask compliance, more social distancing, and limits to the time spent with people outside one’s immediate household.

Among the specific restrictions:

• Outdoor gatherings at event venues will be limited to no more than 50 people. Hosts of outdoor gatherings of greater than 25 people will be required to provide advance notice of the gathering to their local board of health.

• Indoor theaters and performance venues and higher-contact indoor recreation businesses will be required to close. Outdoor theaters and performance venues will be limited to 25% capacity and no more than 50 people.

• In all communities, capacity will be reduced from 50% to 40% for the following sectors: arcades, driving and flight schools, golf facilities, gyms and health clubs, indoor and outdoor recreational businesses, libraries, lodging (common areas), movie theaters (maximum 50 people per theater), museums, offices, places of worship, and retail.

This new capacity limit will not apply to sectors that do not currently have a percentage-based capacity limit, including restaurants, laboratories, and close-contact personal services.

The administration also announced new guidelines for restaurants and other venues with seated dining. Patrons must wear masks at all times except when eating and drinking, restaurants must seat no more than six patrons per table, restaurants must impose a 90-minute time limit on tables, musical performances at restaurants will no longer be permitted, food-court seating must be closed in malls, and customers are encouraged to dine only with members of the same household.

The administration also announced new guidelines for workplaces and gyms. In offices, employees must wear masks at their place of work when not in their own workspace and alone. Employers are encouraged to close or limit the use of break rooms, and patrons must wear masks at all times in gyms. The administration continues to encourage all employers to offer teleworking to their employees when possible.