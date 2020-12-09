Holyoke Medical Center Earns Leapfrog Top Hospital Award for Quality, Safety

HOLYOKE — Highlighting its nationally recognized achievements in patient safety and quality, Holyoke Medical Center was named a Top General Hospital nationally by the Leapfrog Group, a national watchdog organization of employers and other purchasers widely acknowledged as the toughest standard setters for healthcare safety and quality.

“Holyoke Medical Center is proud to once again accept the Top General Hospital award from the Leapfrog Group,” said Spiros Hatiras, president and CEO of Holyoke Medical Center and Valley Health Systems Inc. “With only 29 hospitals receiving this distinction nationally, it speaks volumes about our amazing team members. It is through their dedicated work and devotion to providing the best care and the safest environment for our patients that we receive this recognition.”

More than 2,200 hospitals were considered for the award. Among those, Holyoke Medical Center received a Top General distinction. A total of 105 hospitals were selected as Top Hospitals, including nine Top Children’s Hospitals, 29 Top General Hospitals, 19 Top Rural Hospitals, and 48 Top Teaching Hospitals.

The quality of patient care across many areas of hospital performance is considered in establishing the qualifications for the award, including infection rates, practices for safer surgery, maternity care, and the hospital’s capacity to prevent medication errors.

“Being recognized as a Top Hospital is an extraordinary feat, and we are honored to recognize Holyoke Medical Center this year,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of the Leapfrog Group. “Despite the extraordinary pressure and strain of the COVID-19 pandemic, Holyoke Medical Center has demonstrated an unwavering dedication to patients and to their community. We congratulate the board, staff, and clinicians whose efforts made this honor possible.”

Holyoke Medical Center also received the Top General Hospital recognition from the Leapfrog Group in 2014 and 2016.