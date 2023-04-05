Country Bank Appoints Steven Musso to Board of Trustees

WARE — Country Bank President and CEO Paul Scully announced the appointment of Steven Musso to the bank’s board of trustees at its annual meeting.

Musso joins the board with more than 30 years of experience in the banking industry. He previously served as the chief operating officer for FinPro Inc., leading consulting engagements, running the consulting operation, and building the technology division. He has extensive experience working with banks on strategic planning, interest-rate risk analysis, and other consulting and advisory services. In addition, he has worked with various bank boards and management teams in financial institutions across the country. He holds Series 63 and 79 financial-securities licenses.

“I was attracted to Country Bank by its talented board, management team, and the opportunity to work with a strong and well-performing community bank,” Musso said. “I am excited to be on the other side of the fence. Joining the board at Country Bank allows me to bring all of my past experiences to bear in helping the bank continue to serve its local communities and grow by delivering quality banking services in a rapidly changing industry.”

“We are delighted to have Steve join the other talented strategic business professionals on Country Bank’s board as the institution continues to gain prominence and market diversification in Central and Western Massachusettsm,” said James Phaneuf, board chair. “Having been the bank’s strategic partner at FinPro for the past 12 years, Steve understands first-hand Country Bank’s depth and financial strength.”

Country Bank also appointed new corporators: Mary McGovern, executive vice president, chief financial and operating officer; G. Thomas Wolcott, first senior vice president, commercial banking; Dawn Fleury, first senior vice president, chief risk officer; Miriam Siegel, first senior vice president, chief culture and development officer; and Musso.