HCC Offering Technology Youth Camps During Spring Break

HOLYOKE — Holyoke Community College (HCC) is offering youth ages 8-14 the opportunity to explore technology-based courses during their April school vacations.

Spring-break camp will run Tuesday through Friday, April 18-21, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Each camp will meet in person at the Kittredge Center for Business and Workforce Development on the main HCC campus and include half-day and full-day options. The spring camp courses are “Code Breakers,” from 9 a.m. to noon; and “Python Programmers,” from 1 to 4 p.m.

Detailed course descriptions and a registration link can be found at hcc.edu/youth, which also previews what’s coming for HCC’s summer 2023 youth programs.

Individual classes for the spring are $179 for the week. Children in full-day camp are supervised by HCC staff members during an hour-long lunch break. Lunch is not provided.

HCC is offering the classes in partnership with Black Rocket Productions, and the in-person camps are operated under guidelines of the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. While HCC is now mask-optional, proof of COVID-19 vaccination is still required to register for on-campus classes until the end of the spring semester.

For more information or to register, call (413) 552-2500.

