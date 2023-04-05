Girl Scouts Receive $10,000 Grant from Irene E. & George A. Davis Foundation

EAST LONGMEADOW — Girl Scouts of Central and Western Massachusetts (GSCWM) announced it received a $10,000 grant from the Irene E. & George A. Davis Foundation in support of It’s a Girls World, one of the community-based programs it offers.

The afterschool program engages Hampden County girls in grades K-6 in STEM, financial literacy, and health and personal-wellness topics.

“We are so very grateful to the Davis Foundation for helping to provide girls with the opportunity to foster a sense of belonging and explore their true potential and leadership abilities through It’s A Girls World,” said Pattie Hallberg, CEO of GSCWM. “Through the program, participants are creating new friendships, embracing healthy risks, and exploring opportunities through the Girl Scout experience.”

The Girl Scout Leadership Experience is a collection of engaging, challenging, and fun activities for girls to develop a strong sense of self, display positive values, seek challenges, learn from setbacks, form and maintain healthy relationships, and learn to identify and solve problems in their community. The support of contributors such as the Irene E. & George A. Davis Foundation makes this possible.

The Irene E. & George A. Davis Foundation supports a variety of nonprofit organizations seeking to improve quality of life for those living in Hampden County.