Country Bank Promotes Russ Fontaine to Senior Vice President, Customer Experience

WARE — Country Bank announced that Russ Fontaine has been promoted to senior vice president, Customer Experience. He is a seasoned banking professional with 30 years of experience in key management and leadership roles in consumer sales and service.

Fontaine previously held the position of first vice president, Sales and Market Management with Country Bank, where he oversaw sales and service. One example of a new program introduced by the bank, as a result of Fontaine’s recommendation, was the deployment of a “Voice of the Customer” program that enables the bank to measure and better understand the overall customer experience through various survey metrics.

In his newly created role, Fontaine is tasked with leading a bankwide collaborative effort to view things from the customer’s perspective; this applies to both the bank’s external customer and its internal customer. “This increased focus of looking at things through the lens of the customer will strengthen Country Bank’s ability to deliver a best-in-class customer service experience and, as a result, attract new customers for the bank while deepening the relationships of existing ones,” he said.

Mary McGovern, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Country Bank, noted that, “for over 170 years, providing excellent customer service has been a hallmark value and priority for Country Bank. In today’s ever-changing, dynamic customer-service landscape, customer-facing companies must ensure that the entire customer experience is a primary focus. Russ exemplifies Country Bank’s iSTEP corporate values of integrity, service, teamwork, excellence, and prosperity, and is the perfect person to fill this new role.”

Fontaine is active within the community, serving on the board of directors for the Central/Western Massachusetts March of Dimes and as a 2021 co-chair for the March for Babies fundraising event in Massachusetts. He has also served on the Greater Springfield Habitat for Humanity board of directors, including holding the chair role for the organization’s Restore committee. Additionally, he has been an avid supporter of the United Way and the Western Massachusetts Special Olympics.