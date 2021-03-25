Springfield Strain LLC Proposes Recreational Marijuana Dispensary in Pine Point

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Strain LLC, a minority-led corporation, has proposed a 4,000-square-foot adult recreational marijuana dispensary at 711 Boston Road in Springfield’s Pine Point neighborhood. The corporation has been certified by the state Cannabis Control Commission as a social-equity and economic-empowerment dispensary.

According to the company, the dispensary will offer sales of high-quality cannabis products as well as product consultation and education in a safe, secure environment.

Eddie Corbin, president of the Springfield Strain board of directors and former chief Procurement officer for the city of Springfield, noted that investors, the board of directors, and construction contractors are all minorities, adding that, “in my professional experience, this may well be a first.” In addition, all but one of the board members are Springfield residents.

As part of a host-community agreement, Springfield Strain will give 30% of its net profits to the city of Springfield and 3% to the Pine Point Citizens Council. The organization also plans to establish educational trade programs for local students.

The city of Springfield plans to announce the marijuana companies selected for negotiations on April 12.