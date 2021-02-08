Country Bank Supports Quaboag Valley CDC with $25,000 Donation

WARE — Country Bank announced a $25,000 donation to the Quaboag Valley Community Development Corp. (QVCDC) to support various programs to help local communities in the region.

A portion of the donation will be used toward a matching grant for a senior-citizen outreach program. This project was funded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Community Development, Massachusetts CDBG Program. Projects are developed and administered by local officials with the assistance of the Pioneer Valley Planning Commission. Services for the outreach program include grocery shopping and prescription pickups for low-income seniors in Ware, Hardwick, Belchertown, and Warren.

“At highest risk are seniors with underlying medical conditions and a population who has been urged to shelter in place if possible,” said Shelley Regin, senior vice president of Marketing at Country Bank. “These two factors have significantly impacted their ability to get out safely to meet their everyday needs. The deliveries allow them to remain safely at home while addressing their critical needs.”

The QVCDC also offers various programs to assist businesses in the region with navigating these unchartered times. One of the latest programs includes companies with up to five employees that could be eligible to receive up to $10,000 in grant funding through a Microenterprise Assistance Grant.

“Thank you for the generous donation from Country Bank to support the activities of Quaboag Valley Community Development Corporation,” said Sheila Cuddy, executive director of the QVCDC. “This donation represents Country Bank’s continued investment in the economic growth and stability of the Quaboag region. It will help provide matching funding for initiatives to support the needs of our community, including the Senior Outreach Program, the rural transportation initiative, and work with microenterprises impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Post navigation