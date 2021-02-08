Bay Path University Announces Hero Scholarship for Summer and Fall Enrollment

LONGMEADOW — Bay Path University announced the Hero Scholarship, available to qualified prospective students who apply during February for summer or fall 2021 enrollment. The Hero Scholarship allows prospective students to earn up to 50% off at the undergraduate level and 10% off at the graduate level, depending on the program and study path.

“Our students are heroes, and we know there are many more heroes in the community looking to take the next step toward earning a college degree,” Bay Path University President Sandra Doran said. “From the high-school student hero adapting to a new way of learning to the mom hero supporting her child’s virtual-learning needs to our frontline and healthcare heroes, everyone has done their part, and now we want to provide an opportunity to secure an affordable education when needed most.”

To be eligible for a Hero Scholarship, in addition to applying in February with a summer or fall 2021 start, the individual must be a new applicant, and must remain enrolled at Bay Path in a continuous course of study to maintain the award. The award is spread out over the full period of study at the university and cannot be combined with other Bay Path scholarships. Certain programs are not eligible. For more information about eligibility criteria and to apply, visit go.crm.baypath.edu/heroes.

In addition, qualified, Pell-eligible students with a cumulative high-school GPA of 2.5 or higher who will be first-year, first-time, traditional students for fall 2021 are eligible for free tuition.

