Deadline Looming for 40 Under Forty Nominations

SPRINGFIELDBusinessWest is currently accepting nominations for the 40 Under Forty class of 2019. But time is running out, as the deadline for nominations is Feb. 15.

Launched in 2007, the program recognizes rising stars in the four counties of Western Mass. Nominations, which should be detailed in nature, should list an individual’s accomplishments within their profession as well as their work within the community. Nominations can be completed online HERE.

Nominations will be weighed by a panel of judges. The selected individuals will be profiled in the April 29 issue of BusinessWest and honored at the 40 Under Forty Gala on June 20 at the Log Cabin in Holyoke.

