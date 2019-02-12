Pathlight Moves to Bigger Quarters in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD — Pathlight, a local organization that supports people with developmental disabilities and those with autism throughout Western Mass., is moving from its longtime space on North Street in Pittsfield to bigger quarters at 75 South Church St.

The move, scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 21, allows Pathlight to better support its programs in the Berkshires. Pathlight’s Autism Connections as well as its Shared Living and Adult Family Care programs are growing in response to community demand.

Autism Connections offers workshops, social-skills groups, and support groups, as well as recreation opportunities, to people with autism and their caregivers. The program’s autism specialists also work individually with families in their homes.

In Pathlight’s Shared Living and Adult Family Care programs, a community member shares their home and provides support for a person with an intellectual disability or autism.

“We are excited to expand our space in Pittsfield to better serve families in Berkshire county,” said Ruth Banta, Pathlight’s executive director. “The demand for new supports and services has been growing, and this is the first step in responding to those needs.”

The new office space features a large activity room, several meeting rooms, and a kitchen. The space will host community activities, including education workshops on a host of issues, social-skills groups for people with autism, and support groups for families caring for a person with autism.

In the future, Pathlight plans to offer recreational and performing-arts classes for children and teens of all abilities.

Pathlight is one of the state’s oldest organizations serving people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in its residential, day, and recreation programs throughout Western Mass. In addition to its Pittsfield location, Pathlight has offices in Springfield, Easthampton, Greenfield, and Hadley.