United Bank, Two Foundations Give More Than $1.2M to Community Partnerships in 2018

HARTFORD, Conn. — United Bank and its two charitable foundations reported that, in 2018, they invested more than $1.2 million in nonprofit organizations, student scholarships, and corporate sponsorships in the communities they serve.

In 2018, the United Bank Foundation Connecticut and the United Bank Foundation Massachusetts made approximately $850,897 in grants and payments to more than 200 nonprofit organizations and student scholarship recipients. In addition, United Bank’s Community Sponsorships Program, which is separate and distinct from its foundation giving, delivered $420,000 in giving to several other organizations and sponsored events in 2018. Since 2005, the two foundations have together invested more than $10 million in the nonprofit community in Connecticut and Massachusetts.

“At United Bank, our core mission of ‘neighbors helping neighbors’ through exceptional customer service, first-rate banking products and services, and lasting community partnerships has been our sustained commitment since 1858. Once again, we’re proud to say this unwavering dedication to our communities grows stronger year after year,” said William Crawford IV, president and CEO of United Bank. “I would like to thank our employees and board of directors for their continued individual and collective generosity and selfless volunteerism in the communities we serve.”

Areas of focus for United’s corporate giving and community partnerships include neighborhood revitalization, affordable housing, education, health and human services, various youth programs, and more. In compliance with the federal Community Reinvestment Act (CRA), United Bank also gives special consideration to charitable investments that directly benefit disadvantaged or low- to moderate-income individuals, families, and neighborhoods in cities and towns the bank serves. More than 55% of the bank’s total giving in 2018 was CRA-eligible.