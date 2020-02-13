40 Under Forty Nomination Deadline Is Tomorrow

SPRINGFIELD — Time is running out to submit nominations for BusinessWest’s 40 Under Forty class of 2020. The deadline is 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14.

Launched in 2007, the program recognizes rising stars in the four counties of Western Mass. Nominations, which should be detailed in nature, should list an individual’s accomplishments within their profession as well as their work within the community. Nominations can be completed online at businesswest.com/40-under-forty-nomination-form.

Nominations will be weighed by a panel of judges. The selected individuals will be profiled in the April 27 issue and honored at the 40 Under Forty Gala on June 25 at the Log Cabin in Holyoke. BusinessWest’s 40 Under Forty is is presented by PeoplesBank and Health New England, and sponsored by Mercedes-Benz of Springfield. WWLP-22News is the media sponsor, and the Young Professional Society of Greater Springfield is a partner. Other sponsorship opportunities are available.