Eastern States Exposition to Host Big E Job Fair July 20

WEST SPRINGFIELD — Eastern States Exposition (ESE) will stage a 2021 Big E Job Fair on July 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 pm in the café area of the Eastern States Farmers Market located near the Mallary Complex.

The event is open to the public and is free of charge. Job-seekers will have the opportunity to network with many different ESE departments. This is a rare opportunity for many hours of work in a short period of time as The Big E is open for 17 straight days. Additionally, once workers experience a Big E job, they tend to return year after year.

“We have people who have been with us for decades, some who take vacation time and others that come in from other areas of the country to assume their Big E role and reconnect with co-workers,” said Gene Cassidy, ESE president and CEO. “We really have a Big E family during the Fair.”

With pandemic-related unemployment benefits set to expire in early September, working at The Big E is an opportunity to ease back into the workforce, said Jessica Fontaine, ESE Human Resources director.

ESE will be recruiting for positions in the following areas: