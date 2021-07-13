MGM Springfield Presents Brian Regan at Symphony Hall on Nov. 12

SPRINGFIELD — MGM Springfield will present Brian Regan at Symphony Hall on Nov. 12 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale June 16 at 10 a.m. at MGMSpringfield.com, Ticketmaster.com, and the MGM Springfield Box Office. M Life Rewards members will receive exclusive presale access July 15 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Regan stars in his own Netflix series, Stand Up And Away! With Brian Regan, a four-episode original series that combines sketch comedy and stand-up, executive produced by Regan and Jerry Seinfeld; and the Netflix special, Brian Regan: Nunchucks And Flamethrowers, which is also available as a vinyl album.

Regan can also be seen in the role of “Mugsy” in the Peter Farrelly TV show, Loudermilk, on Audience Network. Farelly personally cast Regan in the series, which premiered to rave reviews with Regan earning accolades for his portrayal of a recovering addict who is estranged from his family.

In 2015, Regan made history with his stand-up special, Brian Regan: Live From Radio City Music Hall, as the first live broadcast of a stand-up special in Comedy Central’s history. He made a scene-stealing cameo in Chris Rock’s film, Top Five, and is a guest on two episodes of Seinfeld’s Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, which is now streaming on Netflix.

Regan has made numerous appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and was a regular guest on The Late Show with David Letterman, appearing on nearly 30 episodes of the CBS show.

For announcements and additional details on upcoming events at Symphony Hall and MGM Springfield, visit MGMSpringfield.com.