Elisa Speranza, Daniel Rukakoski Named to Tighe & Bond Board of Directors

WESTFIELD — Tighe & Bond Inc. recently appointed two new members — Elisa Speranza and Daniel Rukakoski — to its board of directors for three-year terms.

“Both Elisa and Dan bring substantial industry experience and leadership to Tighe & Bond that will be an asset to our strategic and growth initiatives,” said Robert Belitz, president and CEO. “Elisa’s fresh external perspective and Dan’s professional successes at our firm will complement our existing board of directors.”

Speranza brings many years of industry experience from her various leadership roles. As a business-line president and senior executive and corporate director at global project-management firm CH2M (acquired by Jacobs in 2017), she led the implementation of transformative policies regarding corporate social responsibility and award-winning global-sustainability programs. Prior to her career in the private sector, she served in project manager and director roles at the Boston Water and Sewer Commission and the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority. She has been an active board member, volunteer, and officer with industry organizations such as the U.S. Water Alliance, the American Water Works Assoc., the New England Water Works Assoc., and the Water Environment Federation, and is a past president of the Massachusetts Water Works Assoc.

Speranza has helped guide strategy, brand, communications, and governance decisions for several companies, water utilities, and nonprofit organizations, including for the global, non-governmental organization Water for People, where she served as board chair. She is also a university instructor and has authored water-industry reference works on sustainable financing, communications, asset management, and leadership.

Rukakoski has more than 24 years of experience in environmental consulting, including environmental and energy permitting, wetland delineation, sediment evaluations, regulatory negotiations, site assessment, and environmental construction observation. As a project director and client services manager, he regularly leads the environmental permitting efforts for municipal, commercial, and public utility projects throughout the Northeast. He often provides senior technical guidance on dam removal, dam repair, and dredging projects. Most recently, Rukakoski has served as a technical director in Tighe & Bond’s Environmental Business line and serves on numerous corporate committees.

Speranza and Rukakoski join five other Tighe & Bond board members: Belitz, Peter Grabowski, Tiffany Labrie, Bradlee Mezquita, and Patrick McCann.