Statewide Order to Wear Masks, Face Coverings in Public Takes Effect May 6

BOSTON — The Baker-Polito administration’s order requiring the use of masks or face coverings in public places goes into effect Wednesday, May 6.

The administration has ordered all residents over age 2 to use a face covering or mask in public places where maintaining proper social-distancing measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are not possible. This statewide order supersedes previously issued guidance relative to mask use.

The order applies to all workers and customers of businesses and other organizations that are currently open to the public and permitted to operate as COVID-19 essential businesses, such as grocery stores, pharmacies, and other retail stores. Residents are also required to wear a mask or face covering at all times when using any means of transportation service or public mass transit.

A face covering may include anything that covers the nose and mouth, including a mask, scarf, or bandana. Healthcare masks should not be used and should be preserved for healthcare workers and first responders. Cloth masks should not be worn by young children under age 2, people with difficulty breathing, or those who are unconscious, incapacitated, or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.