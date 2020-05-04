Star Spangled Springfield Postponed Due to COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD — After careful consideration, the Spirit of Springfield, with the city of Springfield, has determined it is in the best interest of the community to postpone Star Spangled Springfield due to COVID-19. The event, sponsored by MassMutual, is being delayed from Saturday, July 4 to a date that has yet to be determined.

“Someone said to me, ‘we need fireworks,’ said Judy Matt, Spirit of Springfield president. “I agree 100%, but we must first think of the welfare and well-being of our community. When the time is right, we will be ready.”

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno called it “the prudent and right decision. Once we defeat this COVID-19 coronavirus, we will, with the Spirit of Springfield, celebrate once again. Until then and out of an abundance of caution, we must continue to be proactive in starving this virus by following all of the local, state, and federal public-health guidelines as we begin to plan to return to a sense of normalcy within phases.”

Star Spangled Springfield has been a celebration of the country’s independence and a July 4 tradition since 1991. It has featured musical entertainment, family-friendly activities, and a world-class pyrotechnics display by Fireworks by Grucci. It has been sponsored by MassMutual since 2006, with additional support provided by area businesses.

“We will continue to support the Spirit of Springfield and the event when our community is healthy and it is safe for us to gather,” said Dennis Duquette, head of Community Responsibility at MassMutual and president of the MassMutual Foundation. “Springfield needs a reason to celebrate.”

