Excel Dryer Welcomes Tony Ieraci as New Director of Marketing

EAST LONGMEADOW — Excel Dryer Inc., manufacturer of the XLERATOR Hand Dryer, has added a new director of Marketing to the team. A seasoned professional with 24 years of experience, Tony Ieraci will be responsible for helping Excel Dryer create and execute long-term marketing strategies that will help grow the brand.

“We are excited to have Tony join us and bring innovative and exciting ideas to Excel,” said William Gagnon, vice president of Sales and Marketing at Excel Dryer. “With the majority of his professional life spent working in marketing and communications for industrial manufacturers, we are eager to see what he can do in this position.”

Ieraci has a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a master’s degree in marketing from Western New England University. He has spent the last two decades working in marketing and communications for leading manufacturers like Scapa North America and Dymax Corp. Ieraci will now head up the marketing team at Excel Dryer to develop and implement effective global communication plans that advance the company’s business goals and objectives.

“Excel Dryer is a perfect fit for me, and I couldn’t be happier working for a company that makes a reliable, sustainable product in the USA,” Ieraci said. “Excel has done incredible work in creating innovative, industry-leading products, and I’m excited be part of the team and contribute to the company’s continued growth.”