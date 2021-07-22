Fontaine Bros. Names Liz Wambui Director of Diversity, Inclusion & Community Impact

SPRINGFIELD — Increasing diversity in the construction workforce is an important topic and has become a measure of each project’s success, just like schedule, budget, and safety. To that end, Fontaine Bros. Inc. has named Elizabeth Wambui to serve as the company’s director of Diversity, Inclusion & Impact.

“Our approach, led by Liz, will go beyond the traditional general contractor/construction manager line of looking to subcontractors to have all the answers,” said David Fontaine Jr., vice president of Fontaine Bros.

Wambui will play a critical role in leading the company’s projects and project teams to maximize opportunities for minority- and women-owned business enterprises as well as attracting a more diverse workforce. Fontaine Bros. will be partnering with unions, trade schools, and other community partners to more actively promote and provide opportunities for diverse and local residents.

“The key is to support these individuals throughout their careers so that, as their time with one subcontractor or on one project comes to an end, they have every opportunity to connect with subs on another of our projects,” Wambui said. “By being more active throughout the entire diversity ecosystem, I believe we will not only meet and exceed our goals and expectations, but we will help to create and sustain great careers for the next generation of tradespeople in Springfield, Worcester, and throughout the Commonwealth.”

Wambui will immediately step in and support Fontaine’s work across the Commonwealth, including the new $242 million Doherty Memorial High School project and the new $75 million DeBerry-Homer Elementary School in Springfield.

Before joining Fontaine, Wambui served as director of Advancement at Nativity School of Worcester (a longtime Fontaine community partner). A graduate of North High School and the College of the Holy Cross, she is passionate about engaging with the community. She currently serves as a board member at the Bancroft School, Shine Initiative, Women in Development of Central Massachusetts, Worcester Historical Museum, and YWCA. She is also a Mechanics Hall Modern Mechanics Guild member, a Worcester Art Museum corporator, and has served as a Greater Worcester Community Foundation early childhood committee member and scholarship community reviewer. She was part of the Leadership Worcester class of 2016-17 and has been recognized in the Worcester Business Journal’s 40 Under Forty.