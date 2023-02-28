First-time Homebuyer Webinar Series Slated for March

GREENFIELD — Greenfield Cooperative Bank is participating with Valley Community Development on a webinar series for first-time homebuyers.

In this Zoom webinar, attendees will get the facts from real-estate professionals, including attorneys, loan officers, Realtors, home inspectors, and housing counselors; learn tips about how to improve their credit; and be able to ask questions to help them proceed and protect their own interests as they approach this life decision.

Missy Tetreault, AVP and senior mortgage originator, and Kim Gates, mortgage originator, will be panelists at this event. The cost is $50 for two adults in the same household. Registration is non-refundable, and attendance is required at all three sessions.

The sessions take place Wednesday, March 15; Thursday, March 16; and Thursday, March 23. Each session will be hosted via a unique Zoom webinar link from 6 to 9 p.m. Participants will receive the Zoom links on the day of each session.

Learn more at www.greenfieldcoopbank.com/events. Register online at www.valleycdc.org.