Building Permits
The following building permits were issued during the months of January and February 2023. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).
CHICOPEE
Chicopee Provision Co. Inc.
19 Sitarz Ave.
$7,000 — Separation and demolition of attached garage structure from east side of building
Exchange Assets LLC
46 Cabot St.
$30,000 — Roofing
HADLEY
Tomlan Realty LLC
231 Russell St.
N/A — New sign face for existing structure
W/S Hadley Properties II LLC
355 Russell St., Suite 30
N/A — Install sign for AT&T at front of building
LEE
Ronald Halpin
645 Pleasant St.
$4,500 — Roofing
Ryel Holdings LLC
130 Housatonic St.
$10,000 — Build three half-bathrooms and one utility room
LENOX
Brewha LLC
55 Pittsfield Road
$2,000 — Adjust wet chemical fire-suppression system in kitchen
PVI Lenox Village LLC
21 Housatonic St.
$728,500 — Rehab floor framing, add front patio, add sprinkler system, create addition to include kitchen, event space, bathrooms, and bar area
NORTHAMPTON
Emerald City Partners LLC
17 New South St., Unit 301
$18,800 — Wire new office partitions and replace lighting
LBAV LLC
259 Main St.
$1,995 — Renovate second-floor apartment
Northampton Holdings LP
173 North King St.
$2,870 — Illuminated wall sign for Dollar Tree
Northampton Holdings LP
173 North King St.
$1,946 — Illuminated wall sign for Dollar Tree
Northampton Holdings LP
173 North King St.
$1,946 — Illuminated wall sign for Dollar Tree
Northampton Holdings LP
173 North King St.
$1,930 — Illuminated ground sign refacing for Dollar Tree
Smith College
14 Green St.
$6,750 — Non-illuminated blade wall sign
Smith College
14 Green St.
$2,050 — Non-illuminated wall sign
PITTSFIELD
Allendale Shopping LLC
3 Cheshire Road
$10,450 — Install detection and alarm system in kitchen and restaurant
Johnson Family Real Estate LLC
694 East St.
$158,800 — Roofing
Phoenix Property Management
676 Merrill Road
$106,200 — Four storage units
Pittsfield Pipers Inc.
73 Fourth St.
$18,000 — Roofing
TJLR Onota LLC
110 Lincoln St.
$75,000 — Demolish building
SPRINGFIELD
90 Tapley LLC
90 Tapley St.
$170,000 — Alter interior showroom, offices, restrooms, break room, and corridor at L&W Supply
Cataldo Ambulance Service
58 Winthrop St.
$50,000 — Remodel interior space to include new bathroom and new office
Mittas Hospitality LLC, DD Development LLC, Rudra Realty LLC
2 Boland Way
$6,000 — Repair wall damaged by car impact in Tower Square parking garage
Presbytery of Southern New England Inc.
14 Concord Terrace
$1,500,000 — Repair fire-damaged MLK Jr. Community Presbyterian Church
Springfield Gardens LP
15 Salem St.
$5,000 — Replace fire alarm