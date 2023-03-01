The following building permits were issued during the months of January and February 2023. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

CHICOPEE

Chicopee Provision Co. Inc.

19 Sitarz Ave.

$7,000 — Separation and demolition of attached garage structure from east side of building

Exchange Assets LLC

46 Cabot St.

$30,000 — Roofing

HADLEY

Tomlan Realty LLC

231 Russell St.

N/A — New sign face for existing structure

W/S Hadley Properties II LLC

355 Russell St., Suite 30

N/A — Install sign for AT&T at front of building

LEE

Ronald Halpin

645 Pleasant St.

$4,500 — Roofing

Ryel Holdings LLC

130 Housatonic St.

$10,000 — Build three half-bathrooms and one utility room

LENOX

Brewha LLC

55 Pittsfield Road

$2,000 — Adjust wet chemical fire-suppression system in kitchen

PVI Lenox Village LLC

21 Housatonic St.

$728,500 — Rehab floor framing, add front patio, add sprinkler system, create addition to include kitchen, event space, bathrooms, and bar area

NORTHAMPTON

Emerald City Partners LLC

17 New South St., Unit 301

$18,800 — Wire new office partitions and replace lighting

LBAV LLC

259 Main St.

$1,995 — Renovate second-floor apartment

Northampton Holdings LP

173 North King St.

$2,870 — Illuminated wall sign for Dollar Tree

Northampton Holdings LP

173 North King St.

$1,946 — Illuminated wall sign for Dollar Tree

Northampton Holdings LP

173 North King St.

$1,946 — Illuminated wall sign for Dollar Tree

Northampton Holdings LP

173 North King St.

$1,930 — Illuminated ground sign refacing for Dollar Tree

Smith College

14 Green St.

$6,750 — Non-illuminated blade wall sign

Smith College

14 Green St.

$2,050 — Non-illuminated wall sign

PITTSFIELD

Allendale Shopping LLC

3 Cheshire Road

$10,450 — Install detection and alarm system in kitchen and restaurant

Johnson Family Real Estate LLC

694 East St.

$158,800 — Roofing

Phoenix Property Management

676 Merrill Road

$106,200 — Four storage units

Pittsfield Pipers Inc.

73 Fourth St.

$18,000 — Roofing

TJLR Onota LLC

110 Lincoln St.

$75,000 — Demolish building

SPRINGFIELD

90 Tapley LLC

90 Tapley St.

$170,000 — Alter interior showroom, offices, restrooms, break room, and corridor at L&W Supply

Cataldo Ambulance Service

58 Winthrop St.

$50,000 — Remodel interior space to include new bathroom and new office

Mittas Hospitality LLC, DD Development LLC, Rudra Realty LLC

2 Boland Way

$6,000 — Repair wall damaged by car impact in Tower Square parking garage

Presbytery of Southern New England Inc.

14 Concord Terrace

$1,500,000 — Repair fire-damaged MLK Jr. Community Presbyterian Church

Springfield Gardens LP

15 Salem St.

$5,000 — Replace fire alarm