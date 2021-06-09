Freedom Credit Union Accepting Donations for Food Bank of Western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD — Freedom Credit Union is collecting cash donations at its 11 branches throughout the region to benefit the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, which leads the fight against food insecurity throughout Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin, and Berkshire counties. Donations will be accepted through Saturday, July 31.

“Food insecurity is more prevalent than you might expect,” Freedom Credit Union President Glenn Welch said. “More than 100,000 people across the region’s four counties are in need of support, especially as we all continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. As an institution, we are proud to raise awareness and funds to help the Food Bank provide for those in need.”

Since 1982, the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts has helped provide much-needed food to area residents. It sources products from donations and then supplies it to participating pantries, meal sites, and shelters throughout the region. Its work allows individuals, families, seniors, children, veterans, and people with disabilities to lead healthy and meaningful lives.

Based on the donations received in their previous fiscal year, the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts was able to provide the equivalent of 12.3 million meals, a significant increase over previous years.

“You don’t need to donate a lot to make a difference — any amount helps to make a significant impact in ensuring that your neighbors have enough to eat,” Welch said. “A $1 donation to the Food Bank can actually provide up to four meals for those in need. We can all work together to create a hunger-free Western Massachusetts.”

Throughout the months of June and July, Freedom Credit Union employees and members, as well as the community at large, are invited to make monetary donations in support of this cause at any Freedom branch. All funds collected during this time will directly benefit the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts.