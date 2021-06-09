Businesses Adjusting to a New Normal
The Next Stage
The governor calls the last phase of his reopening plan the ‘new normal.’ It’s a phrase people are already tired of, even if they use it themselves. Life in the new normal isn’t like it was during the pandemic, and it isn’t like it was in 2019, either. As the stories below reveal, it’s a different time — a time everyone has been waiting for since workers packed up their things and headed home to work in March 2020. It’s a time of opportunity and a chance to recover some of what’s been lost. But there are still a number of challenges and questions to be answered, involving everything from workforce issues to when business travel will resume, to just how much pent-up demand there is for products and services.
Hall of Fame
Shrine is poised to rebound from a season of hard losses
Bradley International Airport
Facility gains altitude after pandemic-induced declines
White Lion Brewing
After a year to forget, this Springfield label is ready to roar
The Starting Gate at GreatHorse
Reopening timeline prompts excitement, but also trepidation
The Sheraton Springfield
Downtown mainstay sees new signs of life, anticipates many more
The Clark Art Institute
This Berkshires staple has exhibited patience and flexibility
The Federal Restaurant Group
At these eateries, guests will determine pace of reopening