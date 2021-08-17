SERVPRO of Hampshire County Celebrates 25 Years in Community

BELCHERTOWN — SERVPRO of Hampshire County, a cleanup and restoration company, is recognizing its 25th anniversary in the local business community.

“It’s exciting to be a part of the local community and celebrate this milestone with them. We take pride in being able to offer customers professional cleanup and restoration services,” said Kevin Fall, owner of SERVPRO of Hampshire County. “We look forward to continuing our service throughout Western Massachusetts.”

The company will celebrate its milestone with an open house on Thursday, Sept. 16 at its offices at 50 Depot St. in Belchertown. Fall has been in business since Aug. 16, 1996.

“SERVPRO is dedicated to the growth and development of our franchise teams. This milestone is a tribute to the hard work and effort of everyone at SERVPRO of Hampshire County. We are proud of them for reaching this accomplishment,” said Rick Isaacson, CEO of Servpro Industries, LLC.

SERVPRO clients include insurance companies seeking restoration services, as well as commercial and residential property owners who require routine cleaning services. With more than 50 years of experience, the SERVPRO system’s time-tested techniques and proprietary cleaning products have earned its franchises a spot as a leader in the restoration and cleaning industry.

SERVPRO of Hampshire County is capable of cleaning and restoring a fire-, mold-, or water-damaged building and its contents, including wall, ceiling, and floor surfaces; furniture; fabric; fixtures; and more. Many franchisees also offer cleaning and restoration of special items, such as HVAC duct systems; building exteriors; electronic equipment, including computers; and documents that have sustained water damage.