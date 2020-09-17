Top Banner

Freedom Credit Union Announces September Community Shred Day

SPRINGFIELD — As fall approaches, Freedom Credit Union is once again offering the opportunity for Western Mass. residents to securely purge unwanted paperwork. In cooperation with PROSHRED Springfield, Freedom is offering free Community Shred Days at two of its branches on Saturday, Sept. 19: 9 to 10 a.m. at 296 Cooley St., Springfield; and 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at 645 Center St., Ludlow.

The public is invited to bring old bills, bank statements, tax returns, and other sensitive documents for free, quick, and secure on-site shredding.

Members and non-members alike may bring up to five file boxes or paper bags (per vehicle) to the events. Masks are required, and social-distancing guidelines will be in effect.

