Women’s Leadership Luncheon Series Continues on Sept. 30

HOLYOKE — Tanisha Arena, executive director of the nonprofit advocacy group Arise for Social Justice, and Pam Victor, owner of Happier Valley Comedy, will be the featured presenters on Wednesday, Sept. 30, during the third session of the 2020 Virtual Women’s Leadership Luncheon Series.

Arena and Victor will present “Comfortable in Your Own Skin, Finding Your Voice” from noon to 1 p.m. over Zoom.

The series, postponed from spring because of COVID-19, is sponsored by Holyoke Community College and Training and Workforce Options, a collaboration between HCC and Springfield Technical Community College. Each of four lunchtime events features two presenters leading discussions on different topics.

For the final session on Oct. 28, Colleen Loveless, president and CEO of Revitalize Community Development Corp., and Nicole Palange, vice president of V&F Auto, will lead a discussion titled “Women Leaders in Non-traditional Businesses.”

HCC President Christina Royal and Amanda Sbriscia, HCC’s vice president of Institutional Advancement, led off the reimagined monthly Women’s Leadership Luncheon Series on July 29 with a session on “Leading Through Change.”

“Empowering Women in the Workplace” was the theme of the second session, led by Denise Jordan, executive director of the Springfield Housing Authority, and Julie Quink, managing partner of Burkhart Pizzanelli, P.C.

Each session costs $20, and advance registration is required. To register, visit hcc.edu/womens-leadership.