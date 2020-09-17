AIC to Offer Virtual Graduate, Undergraduate Information Sessions

SPRINGFIELD — The American International College (AIC) Admissions office is offering virtual information sessions for prospective undergraduate and graduate degree program applicants.

Information sessions are available Monday through Friday and provide an opportunity for attendees to speak with admissions counselors virtually to learn more about the admissions process, available programs at the undergraduate and graduate levels, financial aid, and more.

This month, in addition to the weekday information sessions, there will be an athletic information session for undergraduates on Saturday, Sept. 26 for individuals interested in learning more about AIC’s athletic programs.

Specialized graduate information sessions will also be available during September for the doctorate in physical therapy, master’s degree in cannabis science and commerce, master’s degree in occupational therapy, and advanced degree programs in the School of Education.

Interested participants are invited to visit aic.askadmissions.net/portal/ei/search for a complete list of dates and times, and to register.