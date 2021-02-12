MGM Springfield to Reopen Hotel & TAP Sports Bar on March 5

SPRINGFIELD — MGM Springfield will reopen its hotel and TAP Sports Bar on Friday, March 5. The hotel will reopen in a limited capacity to invited casino guests only for the immediate future. TAP Sports Bar will be open Friday through Sunday.

Other dining options at MGM Springfield, as of March 5, include the Chandler Steakhouse, Friday and Saturday; and South End Market, featuring Bill’s Diner, Wicked Noodles, and Jack’s Lobster Shack (all open every day) and Gelato & Espresso (Friday and Saturday).

All guests and employees are required to wear masks everywhere on property. Visit mgmspringfield.com for current hours of operation.