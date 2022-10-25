Girl Scouts Receive $10,000 Grant from TD Charitable Foundation

HOLYOKE — The Girl Scouts of Central and Western Massachusetts announced that it has received a $10,000 grant from the TD Charitable Foundation in support of On Your Own: Financial Literary for Girls. The grant will provide a free badge program to all Girl Scouts designed to empower them to control their financial futures.

All participants complete age-appropriate activities to gain real-world money-management skills. Girl Scouts develop leadership skills and self-esteem as they build a greater understanding of becoming responsible consumers, creating and living by a budget, building and managing credit, increasing their income, and saving and investing for whatever’s next.

With the support of contributors such as the TD Charitable Foundation, Girl Scouts is able to help build girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place.

“We take to heart the important work of teaching financial literacy to girls,” said Pattie Hallberg, CEO of Girl Scouts of Central and Western Massachusetts. “Supporting this program for the 11th consecutive year, the TD Charitable Foundation has significantly impacted building financially savvy Girl Scouts.”

On Your Own: Financial Literacy for Girls is available to all members in grades K through 12. Learn more and sign up to be a member at www.gscwm.org.