Ticket Sales Open for Advertising Club’s 2022 Creative Awards Show

WEST SPRINGFIELD — The Advertising Club of Western Massachusetts encourages the community to purchase tickets by Thursday, Oct. 27 to attend its 2022 Creative Awards Show on Thursday, Nov. 3, where the 2022 Creative Awards winners will be announced.

The event will take place at Union Station, 125A Pleasant St., Northampton, starting at 5:30 p.m. with a cocktail social hour, with the awards show following at 7 p.m.

Attendees will have the opportunity to taste signature cocktails with a special twist to them, while they mingle with judges and meet the faces behind the work submitted this year.

Guests can purchase tickets by clicking here or contacting the Ad Club at (413) 342-0533 or [email protected].

“I am so excited to share all of the great submissions we received this year,” said Kelly McGiverin, president of the Advertising Club of Western Massachusetts. “Our three judges were beyond impressed with everything. I invite anyone in Western Mass. to join us for an evening of fun and celebration.”