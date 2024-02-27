Girls Inc. of the Valley to Host 2024 Spirit of Girls Fundraiser

HOLYOKE — Girls Inc. of the Valley’s annual major fundraiser is back at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Friday, March 22 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield.

Spirit of Girls: Rewind // Fast Forward features co-lead sponsors PeoplesBank and the Women’s Foundation of Boston. Guests and attendees will hear the impactful stories of Girls Inc. youth, families, alumni, and more. The evening will include heavy appetizers and a cash bar. Girls Inc. of the Valley is actively seeking sponsors and volunteers to support the event.

“The need for investments in programs that work toward gender equity and provide safe spaces for girls and youth who would benefit from pro-girl environments is greater than ever,” said Suzanne Parker, executive director of Girls Inc. of the Valley. “We will raise $110,000 at Spirit of Girls to provide that safe space, especially during the summer months.”

Sponsors include PeoplesBank, the Women’s Foundation of Boston, Hazen Paper Co., bankESB, BonaVita Aesthetics, the Collins Companies, Monson Savings Bank, SourcePass, UMass Amherst, Parker’s Portables, Kuhn Riddle Architects, and the Planned Parenthood League of Massachusetts.