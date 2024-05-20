Caolo & Bieniek Architects Promotes Ashik Mubarak

CHICOPEE — Caolo & Bieniek Architects announced the promotion of Ashik Mubarak to an architectural staff position.

This promotion comes as Ashik recently graduated from UMass with a master of architecture degree, marking a significant milestone in his career journey. He was also recipient of the second-place honor in the Metal Building Manufacturers Assoc. Student Design Competition, which sought to foster innovation in sustainable design for a marine nature center in Gloucester.

“We are thrilled to see him grow and develop within our team,” the firm said, “and we are confident that he will continue to excel in this new role.”