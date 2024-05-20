Girls on the Run Annual Spring 5K Slated for June 8

SPRINGFIELD — Girls on the Run Western Massachusetts will host its annual spring 5K on Saturday, June 8 at Western New England University, an event expected to draw 3,000 to 3,500 people.

Girls on the Run is a physical-activity-based, positive youth-development program that uses fun running games and dynamic discussions to teach life skills to girls in third to eighth grade. During the 10-week program, girls participate in lessons that foster confidence, build peer connections, and encourage community service while they prepare for an end-of-season, celebratory 5K event.

This spring season, Girls on the Run has 970 participants in 67 sites around all four Western Mass. counties, with 270 volunteer coaches that bring the curriculum to life. Participants learn many important life skills throughout the lessons. One participant wrote, “I like Girls on the Run because it makes you more confident when you’re talking to others, and it helps you control your emotions when you’re feeling sad or anxious.”

This 5K is the culmination of a 10-week, 20-lesson, social-emotional program, bringing together all participants, coaches, running buddies, and families. This season, Girls on the Run Western Massachusetts served its 10,000 girl since it started.

The run starts at 10:30 a.m., but the group warm-up will begin at 10 a.m., with participants arriving for fun events at 9 a.m. Participation in the 5K event is open to the public, and all proceeds from the event will benefit Girls on the Run Western Massachusetts. The registration cost is $25 for adults and $10 for youth under 12 and includes an event 5K shirt for the first 700 registered. Early arrival is suggested. Registration opens at 9 a.m.

Girls on the Run is also looking for volunteers for this event. For more information about the event, how to register, and volunteer opportunities, visit www.girlsontherunwesternma.org.