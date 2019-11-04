Glenmeadow to Offer a Discussion on Protecting the Planet on Nov. 19

AGAWAM — Glenmeadow will offer an educational program on protecting the planet on Tuesday, Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to noon at Agawam Public Library, 750 Cooper St., Agawam.

“Environmental Responsibility: Taking Steps to Protect Our Planet” is the third and final program in the fall Glenmeadow Learning series, which provides free educational offerings in the community.

The presentation will be led by Terra Missildine, who will speak about how her mission to protect the planet began and why it’s important for everyone to commit to doing so.

Missildine will also outline what individuals, organizations, and legislators can do to begin to bring about positive change and environmental healing. She will offer samples of earth-friendly products.

Missildine has had a lifelong passion for sustainability. While in an early iteration of a sustainable-living program at UMass Amherst in 2005, she founded Beloved Earth, the first eco-friendly cleaning company in Western Mass.

Since then, the business has blossomed to support 18 team members and still operates by cooperative principles and the values of the triple bottom line: people, planet, and profit. Missildine also helps to support her sustainability and that of her family through running a small suburban homestead, where they grow a fair amount of their own organic food.

“Environmental Responsibility” is free, but space is limited, and reservations are required. To register, contact Jazlyn Wanzo at [email protected]. For more information, or to register online, visit glenmeadow.org/events.