Boys and Girls Club Family Center to Host Fourth Annual Thanksgiving Dinner on Nov. 17

SPRINGFIELD — The Boys and Girls Club Family Center at 100 Acorn St. in Springfield will open its doors to members of the community for its fourth annual Thanksgiving dinner on Sunday, Nov. 17 from 2 to 6 p.m.

Many local organizations have joined the effort in support of the Springfield community. American International College has provided several healthy side dishes, and the Assoc. of Black Businesses & Professionals has continued to provide funds for the Boys & Girls Club Family Center to purchase items for the dinner. Many community partners have come together to purchase food and volunteer their time for the event. This list of contributors and volunteers continues to grow.

“Working closely with many of the businesses and organizations in the city, we understand that there are people in our community who struggle to make ends meet, or who live alone and feel they have little to celebrate,” said Boys & Girls Club Family Center Executive Director Keshawn Dodds. “Our neighbors are family, and we need to be present for them. We are grateful for the positive response from the businesses and organizations that have asked to be involved and will be joining us in making this Thanksgiving Dinner special for all in attendance. It is their collective generosity and concern for those who may not have the financial means or emotional support that many of us may take for granted that continue to make this event possible.”

The Boys & Girls Club Family Center anticipates serving approximately 300 guests this year. The event is free and open to the public. No reservations are needed. For more information, call Dodds at (413) 739-4743.