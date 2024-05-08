Pittsfield Cooperative Bank Welcomes Zachary Gundler

PITTSFIELD — Pittsfield Cooperative Bank announced the hiring of Zachary Gundler to its Commercial Lending team as a vice president. He has significant experience in commercial lending, commercial real-estate assessment, credit risk analysis, portfolio management, relationship management, and business development.

Gundler joins the bank after working for the previous 10 years at Berkshire Bank in its Commercial Lending and Business Banking departments. For the last four and a half years, he has been a vice president, Business Banking officer, managing customers with annual revenues ranging from $3 million to $25 million and originating loans up to $3 million.

“Coop Bank is excited to add Zach to our growing team,” CEO J. Jay Anderson said. “He has significant experience in lending, commercial real-estate valuation, relationship management and development, and risk analysis.”

Gundler has a bachelor’a degree in business administration and an MBA from the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts (MCLA). He currently serves on the Vermont Banking Assoc. commercial lending committee and previously served on the MCLA alumni board.