BusinessTalk with Nancy Urbschat

We are excited to announce that BusinessWest, in partnership with Living Local, has launched a new podcast series, BusinessTalk. Each episode will feature in-depth interviews and discussions with local industry leaders, providing thoughtful perspectives on the Western Massachuetts economy and the many business ventures that keep it running during these challenging times

Episode 16: Aug. 5, 2020

Thom Fox chats with Nancy Urbschat, Principal at TSM Design

Thom Fox chats with Nancy Urbschat, Principal at TSM Design. In 2019, TSM shifted to a remote business model – long before COVID-19.  Nancy shares what she has learned in leading a remote team and managing her award-winning creative services agency through the pandemic.

