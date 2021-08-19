Monson Savings Bank Pledges $100,000 to Food Bank of Western Massachusetts

MONSON — Monson Savings Bank announced it will donate $100,000 to the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts to support people who struggle with food insecurity.

Monson Savings Bank President and CEO Dan Moriarty recently attended the Food Bank’s capital-campaign kickoff at the Chicopee Moose Lodge, where he joined Andrew Morehouse, executive director of the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, and Erica Flores, president of the Food Bank’s board of directors, to present the donation.

Monson Savings Bank was a major charitable donor to the Food Bank’s capital campaign, which is focused on gathering funding for the new Chicopee facility that will serve as its future headquarters. The Food Bank is aiming to raise $22 million to help fund the new headquarters, set to open in 2023. It has surpassed the halfway mark, raising $12 million so far. Monson Savings Bank’s $100,000 contribution to the project helps the Food Bank reach its goal of providing essential services in an area that is most accessible to those facing food insecurity.

“Monson Savings Bank is a proud supporter of the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts. It is with great pride and happiness that we make this donation to help fund their new facility,” Moriarty said. “The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts is a pillar in our communities. They help so many of our neighbors, giving them access to a basic need by providing them with meals. The new facility will help them to expand their reach and better serve those who rely upon them for survival.”