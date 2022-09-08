Greenfield Cooperative Bank Welcomes Jeremy Payson as Senior Vice President – Controller

GREENFIELD — Tony Worden, president and CEO of Greenfield Cooperative Bank and its Northampton Cooperative Bank division, announced that Jeremy Payson has joined the bank as the new senior vice president – controller, based out of its King Street, Northampton location.

“We are proud to welcome Jeremy to the bank,” Worden said. “His years of financial-management experience along with his commitment to community banking will make him a terrific addition to the team.”

Payson comes to Greenfield Cooperative Bank with many years of financial-planning and analysis experience, most recently with Northern Bank and Berkshire Bank, and was previously the treasurer for Big Y Foods Inc. He holds an MBA from Western New England University.