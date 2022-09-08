Berkshire Bank Promotes Nicole Skelly to Regional Financial Center Manager for Pioneer Valley

BOSTON — Berkshire Bank announced the promotion of Nicole Skelly to first vice president, regional financial center manager for the Pioneer Valley in Massachusetts.

“We are beyond excited to welcome Nicole to the retail banking leadership team at Berkshire Bank,” said Ryan Shorette, senior vice president and head of Retail Financial Center Banking. “In her role, she will oversee 12 financial centers and work with a seasoned group of commercial partners to drive exceptional customer service and become a community leader in the Pioneer Valley market. I have no doubt she will deliver on our vision to become a high-performing, socially responsible community bank.”

Skelly will manage the daily operations of financial centers in the Pioneer Valley, which includes Springfield and surrounding towns.

Skelly brings more than 25 years of banking experience to her new role at Berkshire Bank. Most recently, she was vice president and senior branch officer of the Springfield offices, which include multiple sites at Berkshire Bank. Before joining Berkshire, she was a personal banker for United Bank.

Outside of work, Skelly is a 2014 Graduate of Leadership Pioneer Valley, where she learned how to address the challenges and opportunities of this region. She also volunteers at events such as the Springfield Pride Parade, the Springfield Boys and Girls Club, and the Irish Cultural Center of New England.