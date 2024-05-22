Greenfield Housing Study Community Meeting to Take Place Tonight

GREENFIELD — The Greenfield Community and Economic Development Department welcomes residents and community stakeholders today, May 22, for a Housing Study Community Meeting. The gathering will take place at the John Zon Community Center and remotely via Zoom from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The meeting kicks off the public-engagement process of the city’s housing study. Greenfield received a Community Planning Grant from the Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities to hire a planning consultant to conduct a housing study. The city contracted CommunityScale LLC to spearhead this work.

The study involves a housing assessment and developing a vision for meeting Greenfield’s housing needs. This first meeting is focused on the needs assessment, including analysis of housing data and an overview of the strengths and weaknesses of the city’s housing inventory. After CommunityScale LLC presents preliminary findings from the housing needs assessment, the meeting will transition to an interactive conversation with attendees that will help inform the plan’s goals and priorities.

There will be a second meeting later this summer to share the results and to talk about plans and strategies for meeting goals.

Click here to join the meeting remotely via Zoom.