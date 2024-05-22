Neal Announces $4.1 Million Earmark for Springfield Union Station Streetscaping

SPRINGFIELD — U.S. Rep. Richard Neal joined Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Springfield Redevelopment Authority Executive Director Amanda Pham on Tuesday to announce a $4,116,279 earmark to invest in streetscaping surrounding Springfield Union Station.

The allocation was made possible through congressionally directeded spending from the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Neal included funding for this project in the FY 2024 spending bill that was signed into law by President Biden on March 9.

“With the rebirth of Springfield Union Station, the city of Springfield re-established itself as the crossroads of New England. Significant investments have been made to refurbish and beautify the inside of the station, and as ridership continues to increase, we now turn our attention to the outside of the station,” Neal said. “This investment will have a profound impact not only on Union Station, but also on surrounding neighborhoods, marking a substantial investment in green infrastructure that will greatly benefit the downtown community. Union Station has been at the center of Springfield’s renaissance and an anchor in the city’s downtown. As we continue celebrating historic milestones that stimulate significant economic growth and activity, I will continue working with Mayor Sarno and his administration to explore funding opportunities that will further build upon the city’s tremendous success.”

The redevelopment of Springfield Union Station is the culmination of a 40-year effort, dating back to Neal’s time as a Springfield city councilor. After closing its doors in 1973, Springfield Union Station reopened in 2016. From the time he was elected to Congress in 1988 until the station reopened in 2016, Neal has brought home tens of millions of dollars for the rehabilitation of Springfield Union Station, including $15 million in 1989 and $30 million in 2011. Most recently, he secured $3 million for Springfield Technical Community College to establish a cybersecurity center at Springfield Union Station, a project that, once completed this fall, will bring the main concourse level to 100% occupancy.

“The transformation of Springfield’s historic Union Station into a world-class transportation center would not have been possible without the support of Congressman Neal,” Sarno said. “We are fortunate that Congressman Neal understands the importance and positive impact of these infrastructure projects on communities. Public transportation provides people with mobility and access to employment, community resources, medical care, and recreational opportunities in communities across the commonwealth. We have seen increased ridership, and now we are continuing to build on the incredible investments in Union Station with enhanced access, safety, and aesthetics, creating positive spinoff effects throughout downtown, our city, and the whole region.”

This project will build upon the nearly $100 million that has been invested in Springfield Union Station by improving the surrounding streetscape, ultimately creating a gateway to downtown Springfield and its many amenities. The project will improve roadway safety for vehicular and pedestrian travelers through improved crosswalks, signage, and lighting. Additionally, a significant investment will be made in green infrastructure, including the planting of street trees that will provide beautification and increased sustainability of the improved streetscape.

“We are very proud of the transformational outcome of the Union Station redevelopment project and deeply grateful for the support of Congressman Richard Neal,” Pham said. “We are also extremely proud of the positive environmental impact of our Union Station project, which included critical environmental cleanup. Now, with this federal earmark, we have an opportunity to further develop Union Station with enhanced sidewalks, lighting, and signage so our regional transportation hub will be further prepared for its role as an area economic driver. This earmark for additional green infrastructure also supports our continued focus on sustainability.”