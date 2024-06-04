Franklin County Chamber to Host Legislative Breakfast on June 21

DEERFIELD — On Friday, June 21 from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce will host a legislative breakfast in the Dining Commons at Eaglebrook School in Deerfield.

Attendees will hear updates from Franklin County’s legislative delegation. Presenting elected officials include state Sens. Paul Mark and Jo Comerford; state Reps. Natalie Blais, Susannah Whipps, and Aaron Saunders; and Kobe Gardner-Levine from U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern’s office.

As always, everyone is welcome, but registration is required by clicking here. The cost is $25 for chamber members if prepaid or paid at the door, or $26 if billed; general admission is $27. Reservations must be honored if not canceled by June 14.

The breakfast sponsor is Greenfield Savings Bank, and the ‘support local’ nonprofit sponsor is Pocumtuck Valley Memorial Assoc.