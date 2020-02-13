GSCVB to Present FeBREWary Beer-tasting Event Today at Table & Vine

WEST SPRINGFIELD — Today, Feb. 13, the Greater Springfield Convention & Visitors Bureau (GSCVB) will present its FeBREWary beer-tasting event at Table & Vine, 1119 Riverdale St. West Springfield. This exclusive beer tasting begins at 5:30 p.m. and lasts until 7:30 pm. The event is open and free to the public.

This is the second year the GSCVB is offering this event along with Table & Vine. Local breweries taking part in the tasting include Abandoned Building Brewery, Amherst Brewing, Berkshire Brewing Co., Brew Practitioners LLC, Building 8 Brewing, Iron Duke Brewing, Hitchcock Brewing Co., New City Brewery, White Lion Brewing Co., and Wormtown Brewery.

Each of these local breweries will showcase their signature brews, some of which are award-winning and many of which use locally grown hops, fruits, and nuts to create interesting and unique tastes. The craft-beer scene in Western Mass. is flourishing, and this event is a way for craft-beer lovers to learn more about regional breweries and what they have to offer.

This event is also an opportunity to witness the positive impact local breweries have on the Western Mass. region. Breweries are strong contributors to the economy, locally and nationally. According to the Brewers Assoc., the craft-brewing industry contributed $79.1 billion to the U.S. economy in 2018 and generated more than 550,000 jobs.