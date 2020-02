LAS VEGAS — MGM Resorts chairman and CEO Jim Murren has told the company’s board that he is stepping down, prior to his contract ending, the company announced Wednesday. He will serve in his role until a successor is appointed.

Murren has been CEO since 2008, and he has been with MGM, the parent company of MGM Springfield, since 1998. MGM said its board has formed a committee of independent directors to search for a replacement.